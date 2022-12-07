When Sasha Banks had to be carried away after scary spot with former women's champion at WWE live event

Sasha Banks' singles encounter with fellow WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair didn't end well for The Boss at a live event earlier this year.

On January 2, 2022, Banks took on Charlotte in a singles match for the SmackDown Women's Title in Fayetteville, NC. The Queen retained the gold with a big victory over Banks. Immediately after the match, the referee threw the 'X' symbol, hinting that something was wrong.

A seemingly injured Sasha Banks was then carried to the back by WWE personnel. Here are a couple of tweets highlighting exactly what happened on that fateful night:

Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast @GettingOverCast It appears as if Sasha Banks was injured at a WWE event tonight. She was carried to the back after the match. Looks like a knee but tough to tell. It appears as if Sasha Banks was injured at a WWE event tonight. She was carried to the back after the match. Looks like a knee but tough to tell. https://t.co/H0NNNkIP7w

#WWE Really hope it’s nothing serious for Sasha Banks. Really hope it’s nothing serious for Sasha Banks. #WWE https://t.co/PLkDJsDbeX

This was it for Sasha Banks' feud with Charlotte Flair

Following the match in question, Banks was taken out of the SmackDown Women's Title picture.

She began teaming up with Naomi on the road to WrestleMania 38. The latter couldn't be happier over teaming up with The Boss on WWE TV and had the following to say about the same to Denise Salcedo:

"Easy, Sasha and I have a history together. When she debuted on the main roster, we were in the faction of Team B.A.D together. I have always admired her. We have had a great relationship together, both work-wise and personal... I have been with a lot of tag team partners, but she is very unique and special," said Naomi.

Following their debut at New York Fashion Week this year, Banks shared her honest thoughts on Naomi and said:

“Trinity [Naomi] is my best friend, my soul sister, my partner in everything. While I was channeling Tyra [Banks], Trinity was serving Naomi Campbell on the runway."

Sasha Banks and Naomi won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 38. The duo walked out of RAW shortly after in one of the most controversial pro wrestling incidents in recent memory. Neither woman has stepped foot in the squared circle ever since.

