When is Saturday Night's Main Event? Full details about WWE's next major show

Saturday Night's Main Event is WWE's first major show in 2025. It comes just three weeks after the RAW premiere on Netflix (January 6), which marked a new era for WWE. The second edition of SNME is this weekend, more specifically, on January 25.

It will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, and start at 8 p.m. ET. NBC and Peacock will broadcast the show, which is part of NBC's five-year deal with WWE. Saturday Night's Main Event returned after 16 years, and its first edition took place last month, on December 14.

The event saw Cody Rhodes retain his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens, Gunther successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest and Finn Balor, while then Liv Morgan stood tall against IYO SKY and retained her Women's World Championship.

With that in mind, the event's second edition is expected to see more title defenses as WWE is finalizing the match card.

What matches have already been confirmed for Saturday Night's Main Event?

Only three matches for Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25 have been confirmed. Two more are expected to be added, likely in the Women's Division.

The first match will see two monsters collide, as a returning Braun Strowman will take on The Enforcer of the new Bloodline, Jacob Fatu. Their feud started in late December when The Monster Among Men came to the aid of Sami Zayn and got a beatdown by the new Bloodline. Strowman returned on Friday and assaulted the faction, setting the stage for a matchup with Jacob Fatu at Saturday Night's Main Event.

In addition, Bron Breakker will continue his feud with Sheamus, this time putting his Intercontinental Championship on the line against The Celtic Warrior. The question is whether the third member of this rivalry, Ludwig Kaiser, who has unfinished business with both RAW stars, will get involved.

Last, but not least, Jey Uso stepped up and challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Yeet Master wants to become World Champion for the first time in his career, but The Ring General is the favorite to retain his title, as he has done a great job as a heel and as a champion since SummerSlam.

