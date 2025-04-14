When Seth Rollins was one second away from a life-altering disaster at WrestleMania

Seth Rollins will be heading into his 12th WrestleMania on April 19th, 2025. He will enter a Triple Threat Match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk. This high-stakes bout has nothing on the line except to determine the mightiest and greatest between the three stalwarts.

Over the years, The Visionary has had quite a few impactful WrestleManias, such as defeating Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 31 for the World Heavyweight Championship or tag-teaming with Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Reigns at WrestleMania XL. Among the legendary moments from The Show of Shows, The Drip God had been through a scary moment at WrestleMania 35!

Seth Rollins took on Brock Lesnar in a Universal Championship Title match at the 2019 edition of the premium live event. As he entered the arena and looked out at the 60,000+ audience at the MetLife Stadium, he became lightheaded and almost passed out. He looked disoriented for a couple of seconds and had a slight stagger in his footsteps. However, he did recover quickly and made his way up the ramp.

Seth Rollins revealed that he did feel lightheaded and as though he would pass out.

“I was so amped up, so fired up for that match for Brock Lesnar that I legitimately almost passed out on my entrance."

WWE veteran points out major flaw in Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk at WrestleMania 41

While the match has received tremendous hype from the WWE Universe, it seems that there is one question that remains to be answered: What is at stake?

As mentioned above, truly, there is not much at stake except for the former WWE Champions trying to prove themselves as the one at the top of the food chain. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo pointed out on Writing with Russo that Paul Heyman being the one at stake truly does not interest the fans.

"I can't believe that that's the stakes. I mean the stakes of this match, bro, you have three obviously of the biggest stars in the WWE, and the stakes are over a 65-year-old freaking manager? Like, those are the stakes? And again, I am just gonna go back to the casual fan. Any casual fan watching this would say the same exact thing, 'Why do I care who the manager goes with?' They would say the same exact thing I am saying."

Assuming that the only stake is who Paul Heyman finally chooses, it still leaves Seth Rollins without a motive. The fight over The Wiseman is between Roman Reigns and CM Punk unless there is a massive twist at the end, and the Hall of Famer walks away with The Drip God!

