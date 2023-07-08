When Stephanie McMahon revealed if ex-WWE star left after embarrassing s*xual encounter with her

Stephanie McMahon started working in WWE when she was only a teenager. In the late 1990s, The Billion Dollar Princess became an on-screen character. Since then, rumors have romantically linked her to several male talents, including Randy Savage, Bruce Prichard, and Test. However, they were never confirmed.

During her appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2002, a caller suggested that Stone Cold Steve Austin left the Stamford-based company because he was embarrassed after he had an unusual s*xual experience with Stephanie.

"I don't know what Steve's into off-camera, but certainly we did not use a str*p-on. [You never go into bed with him and use a str*p-on?] I didn't," she replied. [From 13:57 to 14:05]

At the time, Stephanie was dating Triple H. The couple tied the knot about a year later. They now have three daughters together.

Will Stephanie McMahon return to WWE?

After spending over two decades in the Stamford-based company, Stephanie McMahon became the Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan when her father, Vince McMahon, retired last year. However, The Billion Dollar Princess resigned after Vince returned to WWE as Executive Chairman earlier this year.

While Triple H is still working in the Stamford-based company as Chief Content Officer, former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree believes Stephanie will also return to the promotion soon. The 39-year-old explained his opinion during an episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast.

"Soon? I don't know. But coming back? Definitely. F**k, yeah. Remember when we thought Shane [McMahon] was gone after Vince f**king sent him home, then he shows up at WrestleMania," he said.

