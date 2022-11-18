The Bloodline is currently the most dominating stable in all of WWE, bar none. They have kept fans riveted and glued to their screens with their matches, in-ring promos, and backstage segments being the highlight of SmackDown.

The members of the faction have become so popular with fans that many have taken to dig into their wrestling pasts and marvel at their growth. For those fans, we look back at a match from NXT's April 24th, 2014, edition, where Sami Zayn teamed with The Usos to square off against The Ascension and Corey Graves.

This was a time when Sami Zayn was as pure a babyface could ever be. His undying spirit had made him "The Underdog from The Underground" of WWE. The Usos were also, at the time, babyfaces on the main roster and were the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. The trio had a spectacular match against The Ascension and Graves, which ended with Usos and Zayn winning.

Check out a clip of the match below:

Watching this clash also shows how much the Honorary Uce, Jimmy, and Jey Uso have evolved. Far from being well-intentioned, the three are today notorious for finding nefarious ways to cheat and steal wins.

The said bout is also remembered for another unfortunate reason. It was the final televised match of Corey Graves' career as an in-ring talent as he was soon forced to call it quits owing to mounting severe injuries. He's currently thriving as a member of RAW's commentary team, working alongside Kevin Patrick.

The Bloodline often struggles to remain on the same page in WWE

A vital factor that makes the group entertaining is their interpersonal dynamics, which are far from smooth. Sami Zayn hardly gets along with Jey Uso, who's wary of the former's allegiance towards The Bloodline.

Jey had also teased going rogue, most notably when he said he didn't care what The Tribal Chief said on SmackDown's October 28th edition. These elements have created a sense of unpredictability over how things will play out in the coming weeks and months.

The Bloodline will have to fix their loose ends soon as they compete in a WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022 against Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and a mystery opponent.

Do you see The Bloodline working as a cohesive unit at Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

