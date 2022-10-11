When did The Good Brothers invade WWE for the first time?

The Good Brothers made their shocking return to the season premiere of WWE RAW and aided their former partner, AJ Styles, against another familiar face, Finn Balor. Although their return this time around was more organized, the same can't be said of the past.

On RAW's April 11, 2016 episode, The Usos successfully defeated The Social Outcasts, Heath Slater and Curtis Axel in a number one contender's match for the Tag Team Championship. Although Jimmy and Jey won the bout, they were later attacked by The Good Brothers.

Their initial invasion was not met with a good response from Styles. Despite teaming up with The Bullet Club during their time in Japan, AJ didn't want to be associated with them anymore. The duo continuously tried to win over The Phenomenal One and even attacked his former rival, Roman Reigns. The trio finally formed together in May 2016 and were called "The Club." The group has had an on and off record since, with The Good Brothers mostly continuing as a duo.

Still, they would reunite again the following year and be renamed "The O.C." in 2019 wherein they claimed they were the official, original, and only club. In April 2020, the stable disbanded for the final time after Gallows and Anderson were released due to budget cuts.

Where were The Good Brothers prior to their WWE return?

The former Tag Team Champions were a well-known name before they even made their 2016 appearance for the promotion. Which is why it was no shock that they were quickly back in action after their release.

In July 2020, they announced that they had signed with IMPACT Wrestling for two years and appeared at that year's Slammiversary. During their stay at the promotion, they even won the promotion's Tag Team Championship three times.

They also appeared on All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and saved Kenny Omega from Jon Moxley. During their time there, Gallows and Anderson even found an alliance with The Elite.

The duo's appearances haven't stopped there. In June 2021, it was announced they would return to New Japan Pro Wrestling for the first time since 2016. During NJPW Strong, they competed in the Tag Team Turbulence tournament and successfully claimed the tournament. In April this year, the duo even rejoined The Bullet Club.

Now that The O.C. is back together and is now targeting The Judgment Day, it will be interesting to see which group will dominate in their feud.

