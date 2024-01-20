When The Rock was caught off guard by a young Logan Paul: Why he cursed at the WWE champion and more

The Rock is a renowned name in the pro wrestling industry and Hollywood. Over the years, other pro wrestlers, including John Cena and Batista, have successfully moved to the big screen.

Logan Paul has also appeared in a few movies and television shows. He was also a part of Dwayne Johnson's 2017 action-comedy Baywatch. Paul played the role of an aspiring lifeguard named Zane, who was barred from applying to be a part of the team because he insulted his peer. However, the scene never made it to the actual cut of the movie.

In a resurfaced clip, a young Logan Paul interacts with Dwayne Johnson on the Baywatch sets. The Maverick asked The Brahma Bull about their scene when The Rock reminded him Paul only had a couple of lines and one scene, and they don't have any scenes together.

Before ending the clip, Paul asked The Great One to take it easy before pointing at Rock's head to say, "Nice haircut, by the way."

The former WWE Champion looked seemingly annoyed and walked away after saying, "Yeah, whatever."

Logan Paul and The Rock had a fallout

Back in 2018, The Maverick was a sensational YouTube star and did a series on "Tokyo Adventures." While in Japan, he visited the infamous Aokigahara forest, also known as the 'Suicide Forest.'

During his visit, he came across a deceased person and made demeaning jokes. The video went viral, and he received a lot of backlash because of the same.

Sometime after that incident, Johnson's publicist, who was also Paul's publicist at that point, made a difficult call to The Maverick. Logan Paul revealed the conversation on True Geordie Podcast.

"After Japan happened... I got a call from my publicist, who also repped Dwayne Johnson. She's like 'Hey, Dwayne has asked that you remove every video and picture that you've done with him. Maybe in the future it can be reconciled, but for now he doesn't want anything to do with you.' Which I also understood. I made a grotesque error. He has had things happen in his life where that incident has affected him in a personal way... My hero wanted nothing to do with me."

The Rock's mother had attempted suicide when he was just 15 years old, and possibly Paul's video affected him quite a bit.

Logan Paul has apologized for the video and has taken accountability for his actions. It remains unknown if The Maverick and The Rock ever attempt to reconcile, but individually, both have been working towards their personal growth in the industry.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.