When and why did The Rock wear his iconic black turtleneck?

The Rock has worn a lot of attire and costumes for his different roles in movies and shows. One of his most iconic looks, though, has to be the 1990s black turtleneck coupled with a fanny pack.

One project that Dwayne Johnson recently started was Young Rock, a series that follows his life from when he was younger featuring a lot of moments from his childhood and upbringing. An episode during the first season also shed light on his infamous 1990s meme picture.

Season 1, episode 4 of Young Rock titled Check Your Head, explored some moments of Dwayne's football run as a member of the Miami Hurricanes during his time in college at the University of Miami. The episode showed the Hollywood actor being invited to an exclusive party after an impressive performance during a football game, where he wore the iconic combo.

The aforementioned episode showed The Rock dressed up in his black turtleneck and fanny combination, believing it would be a hit for the ladies with the shirt style helping with the temperature. He also reasoned out that the fanny pack would help him bring the essentials.

Years later, the photo has continued to resurface online, but it looks like the WWE star doesn't mind the jokes surrounding it. In an Instagram post in 2017, he recreated the infamous 1996 look and shared a bit of motivation with his fans.

Other entertaining details in The Rock's black turtleneck and fanny pack look

Although it has been years since the photo was taken, many celebrities and fans have copied the get-up and kept the memory alive. From the looks of it, the Black Adam actor will never escape this photo, but it seems like he doesn't mind it anymore.

In an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the photo was brought up once again and the Hollywood actor revealed additional details about it.

The Rock revealed that the contents of the fanny pack were pop tarts and condoms and when asked about the tissue on his elbow, he revealed that he wanted to protect the shirt. The Brahma Bull also revealed that he was wearing a fake TAG watch for the photo and believed the outfit was a chick magnet.

It's safe to say that Dwayne Johnson's 1996's look is now part of his character and despite the comedic perception, he looks back at the moment positively.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes