When Toby Keith attacked a WWE legend in the ring

Many non-wrestling personalities have gotten involved in the action during their appearance in WWE, which was the case for Toby Keith and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. However, they didn't do so while in the Stamford-based promotion.

Toby Keith was present for the first-ever TNA pay-per-view event on June 19, 2002, where he performed Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue. However, his performance was cut short by Jeff Jarrett. The WWE legend pushed the musician's mic away and marched to the ring. However, Keith exacted his revenge later that night.

During the Gauntlet for the Gold match later that night, Toby entered the contest and suplexed Jarrett. With the help of Scott Hall, the legendary singer eliminated Jarrett by throwing him over the top rope. Keith returned the following week to be on Scott's side in his singles match with the WWE Hall of Famer. Toby and Scott ended the match by hitting Jeff with his signature move, The Stroke.

What major opportunity did Toby Keith turn down to be part of TNA's first pay-per-view?

Toby Keith was a wrestling fan since childhood

Toby was not just a fan of the sport, but he was also friends with some of the wrestlers, including Jeff Jarrett. However, Keith further proved his passion for the sport by turning down an offer at the White House.

On a past episode of My World with Jeff Jarrett in 2021, Jeff shared that Toby was invited to perform at the White House the same night of the aforementioned TNA PPV event. However, the musician turned down the offer as he already agreed to Jeff's wrestling show.

“Toby, just to tell you what a megastar he was, he was a huge superstar in the ‘90s. By 2002, when this came along, he went into a whole different stratosphere of selling tickets, downloads, records, and all that. He got invited to the White House, and he turned down the White House. They wanted him to sing on June 19th. Toby was invited to the White House, and he actually turned the White House down, and said, ‘I’ve already committed to Jeff to do a wrestling event in Huntsville, and I can’t be there,' It shows you what kind of a man and friend Toby is. It’s just incredible.” [H/T: Wrestling News.co]

Did Toby Keith appear in WWE?

The legendary musician also appeared in WWE in October 2010 as a guest star. During his appearance, he interacted with stars like The Bella Twins, Santino Marella, and Sheamus.

Toby Keith, 62, passed away due to stomach cancer on February 05, 2024.

