When Triple H confessed his interest in signing top AEW star 11 years after his WWE release

Over the past few years, several former AEW performers jumped ship to join WWE. Former AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes was the Stamford-based company's most significant signing. The American Nightmare returned at WrestleMania last year after his AEW contract expired.

However, Rhodes was not the only AEW talent Triple H seemingly admired. In 2017, The Game expressed his interest in signing former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega before he joined Tony Khan's promotion.

"As far as a Kenny Omega goes, I'm just interested in talent, period. If somebody is talented as a performer and they wanna come work for the WWE, if they wanna come to the largest platform in the world where they can truly show what they do off on a global basis, then WWE is the choice for them. If they wanna come work for us and they're very talented, then I'm interested in talking to them, and that's across the board."

The Chief content officer added:

"To me, anytime anybody questions me on a talent -- Am I interested in them? -- the fact that you're questioning me on them means that person is probably pretty talented, so, yes, I'm interested," Hunter told ESPN.

Kenny Omega was released from WWE in 2006

The former AEW World Champion had a brief stint with WWE in the mid-2000s. Kenny Omega signed a deal with the Stamford-based company after passing a tryout in 2005. However, he requested his release and left about a year later before making his main roster debut.

In an interview with CBC Radio, Omega opened up about why he left the promotion.

"I just wanted to be my own master and commander. What I wanted to do was I wanted to make my stories more relatable. I wanted to tell human stories," he said.

