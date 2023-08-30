WWE talents reportedly have major fear under Triple H's leadership; terrified to speak up, claims veteran

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed WWE talents are afraid to pitch creative ideas for themselves because they think they might get fired.

Russo worked for several years in the Stamford-based company as head writer. During a recent interview with Keepin' It 100, the 62-year-old criticized the company's current booking of Monday Night RAW under Triple H's leadership. He claimed the show has no storylines.

While speaking on the podcast, Russo claimed that he had contact with several WWE talents, and they are afraid to pitch creative ideas for themselves because they believe they could get fired.

"I DM with a couple of them [WWE talent] and, bro, I gotta tell you the one thing that blows me away. There is a fear on their part to pitch ideas. I mean an absolute fear where they feel like literally if they pitch an idea they'll lose their job. I don't know how you can work like that. When I was working, the talent was such a huge part of what they did. It was a two-way street. It was a conversation. I don't know how they went from that to literally being afraid to pitch or say anything because they may lose their job. They know it's bad but they also are in fear of speaking up," he said.

The former head writer clarified that although those he had spoken to were not main-eventers, they were above mid-card:

"Bro, I've spoken to some that are pretty high up the card. I'm not gonna say they're main-eventers but they're not mid-carders either. They're somewhere in the middle." [From 41:37 to 42:42]

Vince Russo recently praised The Miz's WWE RAW promo

The Miz is currently feuding with LA Knight. Last Monday, The Awesome One dressed up like The Megastar and mocked his Payback opponent in an entertaining promo.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former head writer praised The Miz's performance:

"The best thing on the show. [It was] the best thing Miz has done in I can't even remember how long. He did a great job. Unbelievable! Great job, bro. Most entertaining I've seen him in the last five years." [From 20:39 to 20:57]

