Triple H wanted to fire current top WWE Superstar, claims former champion

Former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently claimed that Triple H wanted to fire John Cena from WWE.

Cena signed with the Stamford-based company in 2000. Two years later, the Leader of the Cenation debuted on the main roster. Over the next decade and a half, the 46-year-old became the face of the company, winning 16 world championships.

In previous interviews, Cena revealed he was about to get fired from WWE during his early days on the main roster. He credited Stephanie McMahon for saving his career.

Speaking on the Cafe de Rene podcast, Rene Dupree claimed that Triple H wanted to fire the 16-time world champion.

"You know, back in the day, son-in-law [Triple H] wanted to f**king fire Cena. Not only that, the son-in-law and cross-eyed kid, they tried to f**king veto The Rock's career," he said. [15:00 - 15:18]

John Cena recently returned to WWE

Over the past few years, John Cena has transitioned into a part-time superstar. He recently returned to the Stamford-based company for a brief run. Earlier this month, the Leader of the Cenation hosted Payback. He also guest refereed a match between LA Knight and The Miz on the show.

Cena is scheduled to appear on Grayson Waller's talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect, next Friday on SmackDown. LA Knight and The Miz will also have a Payback rematch on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

Last Monday, The Miz took shots at John Cena on RAW. He also pretended to deliver a Skull Crushing Finale to the 16-time world champion. Meanwhile, LA Knight sent a threatening message to the Leader of the Cenation following his match at Payback, which saw him confront Cena on a few occasions.

"Here's the thing, man, John Cena or not, the outcome would've been exactly the da*n same. So, here is the thing, man. Miz, you really came close. As a matter of fact, John Cena almost cost me. I got all the respect in the world for everything John Cena's done, but anybody who gets in my way and almost takes dinner off my table, brother, we got something to talk about. But here's the thing. He did end up counting the three at the end, didn't he? So, yeah, I shook his hand. We're ain't best friends or anything," he told Kayla Braxton.

