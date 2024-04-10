When did Triple H decide Damian Priest's cash-in at WrestleMania 40? Exploring reports

Damian Priest made history by being the second person in WWE history to cash in at WrestleMania 40. This moment couldn't have gone any better as it has caught many fans off-guard and they began doubting if he would ever do so. As it turns out, it has been in the works for a while.

On WrestleMania 40 Sunday, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre opened the show by competing for the World Heavyweight Championship. At the end of the highly-exciting bout, The Scottish Warrior was able to win the gold, but crisis struck next. While taunting CM Punk after the win, the injured star attacked the newly crowned champion. As a result, Damian Priest found an opening to cash in and easily win the championship.

Initial reports stated that Damian cashing in on Drew was a last-minute decision, but recent reports from Aaron Varble of SeScoops, Triple H, and the rest of WWE had planned Priest's cash-in for six months.

If this is the case, the Stamford-based promotion may have decided for The Judgment Day member to cash in during last year's Survivor Series. Interestingly, that PLE also featured an attempted cash-in during the main event WarGames match, but a returning Randy Orton spoiled it.

Who is Damian Priest's next challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship?

CM Punk cost Drew McIntyre the World title

On the RAW after WrestleMania episode, a four-way match took place in the main event to determine Damian's next challenger. In the end, with an assist from CM Punk, it was Jey Uso who got the best out of Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet.

During a digital exclusive interview after the aforementioned RAW episode this week, Damian Priest was the first to congratulate Jey for the major victory. However, the champion reminded the former Bloodline member not to get carried away with the celebration as he plans to beat the "yeet" out of his opponent.

How did Damian Priest react to Triple H after his World Heavyweight Championship win at WrestleMania 40?

After the former United States Champion cashed in his contract, The Judgment Day celebrated with him on the ramp. When the group went backstage, Damian Priest hugged Triple H and thanked the latter for believing in him.

It would be interesting to see what else is next for The Judgment Day member and his run in the Stamford-based promotion as one of its World Champions.

