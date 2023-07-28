When Triple H had a former WWE Champion arrested for assault

The Authority was a heel faction led by Triple H, which came into existence to help Randy Orton win the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam 2013. The group also included Stephanie McMahon and Kane.

In 2014, after feuding with the Shield for a while, the Authority was able to break the faction by making Seth Rollins betray Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) to join the Authority. As a part of the group, Rollins went on to win Money in the Bank and cashed in during the main event of Wrestlemania 31 to win the WWE Championship. In the following months, Rollins feuded with Randy Orton and his former Shieldmates, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

In the leadup to the Elimination Chamber 2015 pay-per-view, Triple H had Dean Ambrose arrested on the May 25th episode of RAW. During a backstage brawl with Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury (called J&J Security), who were members of the Authority, the Lunatic Fringe accidentally bumped into the cameraman. It became the reason for his arrest.

In the main event of RAW, The Authority came to the ring for a contract signing segment for the WWE Championship match at Elimination Chamber between Rollins and Ambrose. With the Lunatic Fringe in jail, the group was about to cancel the title match and end the show when a police siren was heard throughout the arena.

The ever-defiant Dean Ambrose entered the building driving a police vehicle to a huge pop from the audience and cleared the ring of the heels. He went on to sign the contract for his match with The Architect. At Elimination Chamber, Rollins retained the title by getting himself disqualified.

Rollins will face Finn Balor at WWE SummerSlam

Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) are still enjoying success in their pro wrestling careers. They went on to become multi-time world champions in WWE.

Jon Moxley left the Stamford-based company in 2019 and joined AEW, where he won the AEW World Championship multiple times.

Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion and is involved in a heated rivalry with Judgment Day on WWE RAW. The Visionary is gearing up to defend his title at SummerSlam against Judgment Day's Finn Balor.

The two signed a contract for their match on the recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

