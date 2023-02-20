When Triple H gave Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley a choice after Roman Reigns vacated the Universal title

Triple H had a chat with Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley after Roman Reigns vacated the Universal title back in 2018.

In late 2018, Roman Reigns relinquished the Universal title after being diagnosed with leukemia. Reigns' emotional announcement left many in the WWE Universe in tears. On the same night, Jon Moxley turned on the Visionary, thus turning heel in the process.

In 2019, Seth Rollins opened up about the events of that fateful night while chatting with fans at a WWE Gorilla Position Live event in London. He revealed that The Game gave him and Moxley a choice, and they could've pushed the heel turn a week ahead if they wanted.

"Triple H came to us, and told Ambrose and I that it was our decision, how we wanted to do that. If we felt wrong, like it was something that we needed to push back a week, we could do that as well. Ambrose and I decided collectively that it would be best to do it that night. We thought the emotional response would be proper and that Roman, he wouldn't mind," The Visionary said.

Seth Rollins continued:

"It's pro wrestling you know, we are in the business of telling stories and a lot of that involves emotional rollescoasters, so we wanted to do that, and from a storytelling perspective it turned out really well."

Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley, and Roman Reigns reunited soon after

On the road to WrestleMania 35, Roman Reigns made his big return to WWE TV and revealed that he was in remission. Jon Moxley turned babyface again, and this resulted in a Shield reunion.

The Hounds of Justice feuded with Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre for months on end.

The feud ended at "The Shield's Final Chapter," where The Shield defeated the villains. This was Moxley's final WWE match, and he later made his surprise debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019.

