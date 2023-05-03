When Trish Stratus revealed her response to WWE Superstars hitting on her

Trish Stratus was one of the most popular WWE Superstars of the early-to-mid 2000s. At the time, the company's female talents were predominantly judged on their appearance more than their wrestling ability.

In 2003, Stratus spoke on the Canadian talk show Off the Record with Michael Landsberg about the success she achieved early in her WWE career. She was happy to answer questions about her life inside and outside the squared circle, including potential relationships with co-workers.

Asked whether any male wrestlers "hit on" her backstage, Stratus clarified that most in the locker room viewed her as a sibling. She also explained how she dealt with any wrestler who appeared to be interested in her:

"I really haven't [had many interested wrestlers] because I give off this 'your little sister' kinda vibe," Stratus said. "Guys like to hang out with me. Right away I give off the vibe. If they come to me and it's [flirtatiously] like, 'So…' I'll be like, 'You talking to me?' It's almost like silly. I put it in that perspective right off the bat, so they know what they're dealing with."

Trish Stratus won the Women's Championship seven times during her Hall of Fame career. In 2021, she topped a list of WWE's 50 Greatest Women Superstars of all time.

Why Trish Stratus was not interested in dating WWE Superstars

The three-time WWE Babe of the Year has been married to her high school sweetheart Ron Fisico since 2006. They have two children together.

As she was already in a relationship, Trish Stratus focused all her energy on her wrestling career whenever she showed up for work:

"I believe by focusing that much, that's how I made it to certain success levels that I've achieved. That's the same thing with this business. When I go there and I'm on the road four days a week – I've been on the road for three and a half years straight, it's a grueling schedule, it's so consuming – so for me to do it for four days a week and then come home and be a normal person with my family and my friends, that's important and that's what makes the difference."

Stratus returned to WWE in February 2023 as an in-ring competitor. The wrestling legend teamed up with Becky Lynch and Lita to defeat Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39. Shortly thereafter, she betrayed both of her tag team partners and turned heel for the first time in over a decade.

