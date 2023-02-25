Vince McMahon once took former WWE Champion Ric Flair by surprise when he told him that he was scheduled to face Brock Lesnar.

The Beast made his WWE debut in early 2002 and quickly became one of the most dominant entities on the main roster. A top heel at the time, Lesnar feuded with the company's biggest babyfaces, including Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy spoke highly of Brock Lesnar's in-ring skills on his Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED podcast in early 2022. He revealed details of a conversation that he had with Vince McMahon on an episode of RAW back in 2002.

Flair believed he still owned RAW in the storyline. McMahon allegedly told him that Stone Cold's unexpected WWE exit had forced a change of plans, and he was wrestling Lesnar on the red brand as a result.

Here's what Flair said:

"He took care of me," said Flair. "He never hurt me, he never hurt me. I'll tell you that. When he latches on to you, you're not going anywhere. The first time I wrestled him was the night Steve Austin quit in Atlanta, and Vince said, 'You're not part of RAW,' I said, 'I thought I owned RAW.' He said, 'That was until Steve went home, tonight you're wrestling Brock Lesnar.'"

Brock Lesnar is still going strong more than two decades later

It's been about 21 years since The Beast Incarnate made his WWE debut. He is still one of the most popular acts in the pro wrestling business. Lesnar recently lost a feud with Bobby Lashley after losing their third match at Elimination Chamber 2023.

On the latest edition of RAW, Omos challenged Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania 39. The challenge received quite a mixed response from the WWE Universe as many fans were hoping to see a dream showdown between Gunther and Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar had a lot to say about Ric Flair in his book "Death Clutch" which came out back in 2011. The former WWE Champion made it clear that he didn't want to stay in the business past his prime, like Flair.

Lesnar went on to become a top mainstream star courtesy of his UFC run, which helped him secure a lucrative contract with WWE in 2012. At 45 years old, Lesnar is still in incredible shape. It remains to be seen how long he can go before he finally calls it quits.

