When will Alexa Bliss return to WWE? Exploring potential timeline for her comeback

Alexa Bliss is one of the most prominent names when it comes to the WWE's women's division. She has been away from television since March and is currently on maternity leave. Bliss is expecting her first baby with husband Ryan Cabrera by the end of this year in December, as the couple announced the news of it.

Therefore, the WWE Universe has been wondering what the possible timeline of her return to WWE could be. Well, it depends on a lot of factors, one of which is post-pregnancy complications. Bliss' return this year looks far-fetched, as she will give birth in December.

Little Miss Bliss will likely spend some time with her baby after giving birth, so her return to the wrestling ring looks distant. Moreover, the 32-year-old will look to get back in shape, which might take a considerable amount of time. It might take her 6-9 months to recover after her child's delivery.

Although it looks implausible, Alexa Bliss might return around WrestleMania 40 next year if WWE has some huge plans for her at the Showcase of The Immortals. There have also been rumors that the company has plans to align the former women's champion with Bray Wyatt following her return.

It will be interesting to see if Alexa can make it to Philadelphia next year, as she is one of the biggest stars of the company and can rejuvenate the women's division. It will be miraculous if Bliss returns at the Royal Rumble next year, as there have also been rumors of it.

Possible directions for Alexa Bliss after her return

Despite being one of the prominent stars, Alexa Bliss became part of lamentable storylines before going on hiatus. Therefore, WWE will look to repackage her and capitalize on her much-anticipated return to the company.

There had been rumors that she will be aligned with Bray Wyatt in a faction. The faction is speculated to have many superstars, including Alexa Bliss, as she was involved in a compelling storyline with the cult leader that persisted for quite some time.

Therefore, the company could head in this direction after her return to television. One of the other possible directions WWE can look for is to reinstate her "Goddess" persona, which achieved paramount success in the company.

Fans have enjoyed that character and have been yearning to see it again on WWE television. Therefore, WWE can actually bring back Alexa Bliss' old gimmick and put Little Miss Bliss in the main event picture, where she can reclaim her position.