Bray Wyatt to make his return soon? WWE legend drops potential hint

Bray Wyatt has been one of the most enigmatic names in the world of pro wrestling. He has been away from television since February this year, and the news of his return has been a hot topic since then. Every time a new report breaks out about his potential return, a conflicting report follows it.

However, this time, there is finally a beacon of hope as WWE legend and Bray Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, hinted at Bray's potential comeback. He squashed all the news that has been circulating on the internet lately and said that Wyatt's return is just on the horizon.

Mike Rotunda is one of the closest people to the Eater of Worlds, and thus his words can be digested with ease. Moreover, Rotunda did not speak much about his son, which also leaves an inkling that he did not want to spoil Wyatt's return. However, the pro wrestling veteran implicitly dropped a major hint.

The news of Bray Wyatt's return has been keeping fans on a roller coaster ride as new reports surface on the internet every now and then. The 36-year-old was also rumored to return to SummerSlam this year, which did not come to fruition.

However, it cannot be argued that his return is one of the most anticipated things currently in WWE. It looks to be only a matter of time before the WWE Universe witnesses an arena wrapped in an eerie ambiance with the presence of the cult leader.

Possible options for Bray Wyatt after his return

WWE likely has multiple options in store for the former Wyatt Family leader upon his return. The company might debut a new faction for Bray Wyatt in his much-anticipated comeback to the company.

A new faction with an uncanny gimmick similar to that of The Wyatt Family will enthrall fans. Wyatt has been rumored to debut his own group for a long time, and if it happens, it will surely be one of the most engrossing things in WWE.

The company can have many faction warfare matches that will surely fascinate the WWE Universe. One of the other options WWE has is bringing back the Fiend, who was one of the most popular characters in the company before Wyatt's release in July 2021.

The Fiend was a high-concept gimmick fueled by Bray's wild creativity, and Wyatt could surely wreak havoc on the main roster if he brought the persona back. Whatever the case, the return of the cult leader will cause a thunderous reaction from the crowd.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here