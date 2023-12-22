When will the Authors of Pain make their WWE return? Exploring potential date

The Authors of Pain has become the talk of the town, as there are currently reports that WWE is set to bring them back. The faction has reportedly been with the company since August 2022 but hasn't been seen on television. It looks like WWE has finally decided to pull the trigger and put the ball in motion.

When it comes to returns, Triple H has left no stone unturned to execute them in grand fashion. Therefore, fans can expect the same this time with Akam and Rezar. The Authors of Pain could make their return on the New Year Revolution episode of Friday Night SmackDown on January 5, 2024.

There's a good possibility of it happening, as it will be the first episode of the blue brand of the new year. Therefore, WWE will look to kick off the new year with a bang, as the company has been prepping up the initial episodes of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT of the year to be major spectacles.

However, the Authors of Pain could also return next year at Royal Rumble, as the premium live event is known particularly for surprises and returns. Until then, WWE might run vignettes on the weekly episodes of SmackDown to hype up their return.

Is WWE planning huge things for the Authors of Pain?

WWE has been holding up AOP's return to television for a while, as it has been reported that they were already signed with the Stamford-based promotion in August 2022. It looks like the WWE CCO finally has creative pitches in mind to incorporate the duo into a storyline.

Akam and Rezar are two of the most promising superstars. However, the company failed to harness the team's full potential on the roster during their previous run. However, with Triple H at the helm, things might finally change for the Authors of Pain.

The fact that WWE has kept them with the company seemingly indicates that he has major plans for them. Therefore, The Game might be gearing up for a monstrous push for the duo on SmackDown in 2024.

There's a good possibility that the AOP will go after top stars or factions after their much-anticipated return. It remains to be seen who becomes their first victim on the main roster in the upcoming run.