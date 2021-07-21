Becky Lynch is arguably the biggest superstar in the women's division right now. It hasn't been like this since the start. Becky Lynch was the most underrated superstar in the women's division ever since she made her debut on the main roster.

All that changed at SummerSlam 2018, which saw Becky Lynch turning heel on Charlotte Flair and adopting 'The Man' gimmick.

This gimmick got her so over with the WWE Universe that it forced WWE to change their plans, making Becky Lynch win the first-ever Women's WrestleMania main event at WrestleMania 2019. Becky Lynch relinquished her RAW Women's Championship on the RAW after Money in the Bank 2020 PPV due to pregnancy.

Since then, fans have been clamoring to see Becky Lynch back on WWE programming. With WWE planning to tap onto all resources to make this year's SummerSlam grander than WrestleMania 37, the WWE Universe cannot wait to see Becky Lynch make her return.

Becky Lynch even teased fighting in the Money in the Bank ladder match, but it didn't turn out to be true.

When will Becky Lynch return to WWE?

Becky Lynch will not return to WWE until after SummerSlam. Why do we say so? Well, as rightly pointed out by Wrestling journalist Tom Colohue in the video above, WWE is going to be very cautious with Becky Lynch's return, given how returns and surprises are leaked online.

Becky Lynch even took part in live matches at the Performance Center earlier this year and was present at Fort Worth, the venue for the recently concluded Money in the Bank PPV.

There have been many returns/debuts on the main roster recently that can diminish Becky Lynch's return.

Also, with John Cena v/s Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley v/s Goldberg, and Edge v/s Seth Rollins already set for this year's SummerSlam, WWE may not be able to devote appropriate screentime to Becky Lynch.

WWE doesn't prefer going with face v/s face rivalries for big PPVs like SummerSlam, and given that both RAW and SmackDown have babyface champions, it would be wise for WWE to push Becky Lynch's return further down the line.

Not only will this build on the unpredictability factor, but Becky Lynch is a star big enough to fill the void created by the departure of John Cena and Goldberg after SummerSlam. So it makes sense to make Becky Lynch return at the SummerSlam PPV, if not later.

Edited by Rohit Mishra