When will Brock Lesnar return to WWE? Potential date explored

Brock Lesnar has made his much-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 after almost two years of absence and wrestled in his first match since 2023 at the Wrestlepalooza 2025 premium live event.The Beast Incarnate showcased that he is still at the top where he left, as he purely dominated John Cena in the singles match and captured a clean win over The Leader of the Cenation. The saga between Lesnar and Cena has concluded, as The Last Real Champion is booked to face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel: Perth next month.Meanwhile, Lesnar has been absent since Wrestlepalooza, and he is also not announced for any future weekly shows as of this writing. Fans are now wondering when Brock Lesnar will return to WWE. A recent report suggested that The Beast Incarnate may be out for a while. As of now, it appears Brock could soon work with The Vision faction, as he shares a good bond with Paul Heyman.Lesnar could team up with The Vision faction and lay the foundation for the WarGames match at Survivor Series 2025. However, to build the bout, the Beast Incarnate may return a week or two before Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 in November.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed as of now.Brock Lesnar was spotted for the first time after WWE WrestlepaloozaThe Beast Incarnate has once again disappeared from the Stamford-based promotion after dominating his arch-rival John Cena at the previous ESPN PLE.Now, a picture featuring him alongside his wife and WWE icon Sable has gone viral on social media, where the power couple was captured spending time together on a racetrack, which appears to have been taken after Wrestlepalooza.With a lot of potential pitches being speculated around Lesnar's name, it will be thrilling to see what creative plans Triple H and his team may have for The Beast Incarnate upon his return.