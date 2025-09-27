When will Brock Lesnar return to WWE? Potential date explored

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 27, 2025 10:33 GMT
Brock Lesnar beat John Cena at Wrestlpalooza! (credit: WWE.Com)
Brock Lesnar defeated John Cena at Wrestlpalooza! (Image Credit: WWE.com)

Brock Lesnar has made his much-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 after almost two years of absence and wrestled in his first match since 2023 at the Wrestlepalooza 2025 premium live event.

Ad

The Beast Incarnate showcased that he is still at the top where he left, as he purely dominated John Cena in the singles match and captured a clean win over The Leader of the Cenation. The saga between Lesnar and Cena has concluded, as The Last Real Champion is booked to face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel: Perth next month.

Meanwhile, Lesnar has been absent since Wrestlepalooza, and he is also not announced for any future weekly shows as of this writing. Fans are now wondering when Brock Lesnar will return to WWE. A recent report suggested that The Beast Incarnate may be out for a while. As of now, it appears Brock could soon work with The Vision faction, as he shares a good bond with Paul Heyman.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lesnar could team up with The Vision faction and lay the foundation for the WarGames match at Survivor Series 2025. However, to build the bout, the Beast Incarnate may return a week or two before Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 in November.

Ad

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Brock Lesnar was spotted for the first time after WWE Wrestlepalooza

The Beast Incarnate has once again disappeared from the Stamford-based promotion after dominating his arch-rival John Cena at the previous ESPN PLE.

Now, a picture featuring him alongside his wife and WWE icon Sable has gone viral on social media, where the power couple was captured spending time together on a racetrack, which appears to have been taken after Wrestlepalooza.

With a lot of potential pitches being speculated around Lesnar's name, it will be thrilling to see what creative plans Triple H and his team may have for The Beast Incarnate upon his return.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications