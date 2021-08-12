When will Heels, the series CM Punk is appearing in, be released?

Former WWE Champion CM Punk is rumored to be making his in-ring return later this summer. On television, CM Punk has already made his return under the guise of Ricky Rabies with his partner Vicky Rabies.

CM Punk will be appearing in the pro-wrestling drama 'Heels' due to air on Starz on Sunday August 15th. Punk is set to be a heel character and is set to feature in at least one episode.

Let's be honest, this photo speaks for itself. Meet Ricky and Vicky Rabies! #HeelsSTARZ pic.twitter.com/MF1gSbn9uf — Heels (@HeelsSTARZ) April 23, 2021

According to IMDB, the series is about "two brothers and rivals - one a villain, or 'heel,' in the ring; the other a hero, or 'face,' war over their late father's wrestling promotion, vying for national attention in small-town Georgia."

Former WWE Champion CM Punk spoke about the new series with Sunday Night's Main Event:

"We’re here, we’re talking about Heels. It just so happened — maybe it could be bad luck in my mind that this next role I got is set in the world of professional wrestling. But, you know, that’s the way the cookie crumbles. I’m focused on being an actor and just like I was when I was a wrestler, focused on being the best I could be, I’m focused on being the best actor I can be." CM Punk said. (h/t Slam Wrestling)

Has CM Punk featured in acting roles before?

CM Punk made his first major acting appearance in 2019 in the horror film 'Girl on the Third Floor'. Punk had two more horror films with 'Rabid' and 'Jakob's Wife' following the success of his first role. Punk has also appeared in other TV series outside of wrestling as himself, notably on the comedy series 'Maron'.

CM Punk spoke with Screen Rant following the release of his first major film role:

"I always keep my options open (laughs), but I think this is it. I think this is my new drug. I was addicted to showing up on set and being better than I was the day before, so my goal now is, whatever project is next, I want to learn more. I want to become a better actor, and I want to keep my options open. If I get a good script and I'm working with great, quality people, chances are I'm going to try to do as many of these as I possibly can," CM Punk said. (h/t Screen Rant)

Make sure to check out CM Punk's return to the screens. It has recently been rumored that Punk hasn't missed a step in the ring. He will likely be aided by the reduced ring rust ahead of his rumored return later this summer with AEW.

Edited by Jack Cunningham