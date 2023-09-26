When will Jade Cargill make her WWE debut? 4 ideal scenarios

WWE has officially signed Jade Cargill to a multi-year contract, it was announced recently. She is probably one of the biggest stars the company has signed on in recent times, and it's for all the right reasons.

There could be many scenarios for how the former AEW TBS Champion could debut in the Stamford-based promotion. Due to her star power and following, it wouldn't be any wonder if she faces some of the top stars and is placed in high-profile matches.

In the following list, we will look at four ways Jade Cargill could debut in WWE:

#4. Jade Cargill could enter a feud with a fellow new WWE signee

The 31-year-old may be a new face in the Stamford-based promotion, but she was not the only recent female signing in the company. Just a few weeks ago, WWE welcomed back Nia Jax.

The Irresistible Force made a dominant return by attacking Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. She then targeted Chelsea Green and several other female stars.

The recently returned star has also claimed she is the baddest woman in the company, and Jade Cargill could challenge her for that 'title.' Both women are known for their strength and in-ring abilities and it would be interesting to see what a feud between them would look like.

#3. A special guest for a special star

After it was announced that Cargill had signed with the Stamford-based promotion, many WWE stars expressed excitement over the news. One of them even owns a segment in SmackDown.

Grayson Waller acknowledged Jade's signing and suggested that the best way for her to debut would be to be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. With this in mind, fans unfamiliar with the former AEW star would get to know her.

Another superstar could even join the Australian to welcome Cargill into the company. One of the names fans have suggested is Bianca Belair, who is also on SmackDown.

#2. Jade Cargill could immediately challenge for WWE gold

After Becky Lynch won the NXT Women's Championship, she sent out an open challenge on Monday Night RAW. Natalya answered the call, but was beaten by Tegan Nox who will challenge for the title next week.

However, it's still unknown if the latter will face Lynch or Tiffany Stratton, as the two women will go head-to-head at NXT No Mercy this weekend. With this in mind, Cargill could be one of the stars to answer the open challenge if the trend continues and just might begin her run in WWE with gold.

#1. A reliable partner for Survivor Series

The Stamford-based promotion will close the year with another highly anticipated Survivor Series Premium Live Event. No matches have been announced yet, nor are feuds forming in the women's division. However, whichever team Jade Cargill joins should have a better chance.

One match that seems to be coming together for the November premium live event is The Judgment Day versus Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. However, the heel faction has Rhea Ripley in their corner and, to even the odds, Cargill could join forces with her fellow former AEW star.