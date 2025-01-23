When will John Cena appear next on his WWE Farewell Tour? Exploring potential return 

John Cena was present on WWE RAW's debut on Netflix on January 6th, 2025. This marked the episode where The Franchise Player kick-started his retirement tour. He announced himself for the Men's Royal Rumble Match, and if he wins, it will be followed by an attempt to win the record-breaking 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Fans are waiting for The Champ's next WWE TV appearance, and it may be sooner than expected. Royal Rumble is scheduled for February 1st, 2025, and will emanate from Lucas Oil Stadium. Since he is a part of the 30-man match, of course, Cena will be present at the premium live event.

However, he may also be present on the go-home episode of RAW ahead of the Rumble. John Cena has more than the Royal Rumble to accomplish this year, and he will take every opportunity to be present and perform in front of the fans. With RAW taking off on Netflix, it's important that he continues to be a part of the red show as much as possible.

He can appear on the final RAW before the Royal Rumble, and give fans a glimpse of what to expect of him during the gimmick match. On the other hand, WWE can sow the seeds of his next rivalry after the premium live event by having a returning superstar, such as Logan Paul, confront him.

John Cena's father revealed who the 16-time World Champion should face at WrestleMania

The WWE Universe wants The Champ to break the world record, and become the only 17th-time World Champion. One of the best stages to win the championship is WrestleMania 41. Currently, there are quite a few names he can face on The Grandest Stage of All, but there is one name that his father John Cena Sr. has spoken about.

On an edition of What Were They Thinking?, he revealed that the current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is the one The Franchise Player should face at WrestleMania 41:

"The last podcast I did with Bill Apter...he wanted to know who I thought Cena should face. Should it be Rhodes? Should it be The Rock? Definitely not Dwayne Johnson. I don't think it should be Cody Rhodes. I think he should face the guy that I think is a great technical wrestler. He's still holding that belt and that's Gunther."

Apart from the 17th World Championship, John Cena can aim to become a Grand Slam Champion by winning the Intercontinental Title.

