When will Roman Reigns finally lose his title? Looking at rumored plans

Roman Reigns is currently on a historic championship reign, as he recently surpassed 500 days as WWE Champion. As of right now, Reigns is seemingly on a WWE hiatus, as he is likely to miss the upcoming premium live event, Payback 2023. The Bloodline leader has already defended his title against names like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and others.

However, it seems that the potential plans for Reigns to drop his championship are being revealed. For those unaware, a recent report has emerged that suggests Roman Reigns might be taking some time away from the company to shoot a movie after WrestleMania 40.

Roman Reigns won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38.

This report also indicates that The Tribal Chief will no longer be a full-time performer after next year's Grandest Stage of Them All. It concludes by stating that Backlash 2024 will be the last event of the year for him. So, it appears to be a clear indication that if The Head of the Table can manage to maintain his championship reign until WrestleMania 40, then he will likely drop his title at Backlash 2024.

However, it will be intriguing to observe how frequently Reigns will make appearances in the Stamford-based Promotion after transitioning to official part-time status. At the moment, Reigns only occasionally appears in the company, and he hasn't been advertised for upcoming PLE, including Payback 2023, Fastlane 2023, and Survivor Series 2023.

Furthermore, the choice of who the company will select to dethrone Roman Reigns when they decide to take the title from him will also be of great interest to fans.

Roman Reigns rumored plan for WrestleMania 40

Currently, there are strong rumors suggesting that The Tribal Chief is set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. This rematch would follow their encounter at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All, where Reigns emerged victorious against Cody Rhodes with the assistance of The Usos & Solo Sikoa.

This forthcoming match seems like another opportunity for The American Nightmare to bring closure to his storyline. Recent fan discussions also indicate a belief that Rhodes might have what it takes to dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania. This speculation gained traction after Cody visited the WrestleMania 40 stadium.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes wrestled each other at WrestleMania 39

For these scenarios to come to fruition, Cody could potentially win next year's Men's Royal Rumble match again. Further, he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Championship.

An alternative scenario could involve a no.1 contender match taking place at Elimination Chamber, where The American Nightmare secures victory. This provides an opportunity to Cody for his coveted rematch against The Tribal Chief.

Considering the rich history between Roman and Cody, it will certainly be captivating to see what the next chapter holds for these two superstars.

