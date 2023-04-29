When will the WWE Draft 2023 rosters go into effect?

WWE Draft 2023 took off on Friday Night SmackDown, which aired on April 28, 2023. Both brands made several picks during the show, and quite a few superstars switched brands.

Of course, the changes to the roster for SmackDown and RAW will not go into effect immediately. Night Two of WWE Draft 2023 will commence on Monday Night RAW, which will air on May 1, 2023. WWE Draft 2023 can only go into effect once the entire roster has been worked through.

Before WWE Draft 2023 went off the ground, Triple H laid down the rules for the ceremony. During the rules’ announcement, he revealed that the post-draft roster would go into effect on RAW on May 8, 2023, following WWE Backlash 2023.

This possibly means that the WWE Universe will see the end of certain storylines and rivalries at Backlash 2023 before superstars make the switch. Only 50 per cent of the roster was drafted on SmackDown, and the other 50 per cent is yet to be drafted on RAW.

WWE Draft 2023 is already creating new opportunities for superstars

Even though 50 per cent of the roster is yet to be drafted, the 50 per cent drafted on SmackDown has been quite exhilarating to watch, given the brand switches.

First, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa were picked together as SmackDown’s #1 pick. This could be the beginning of The Bloodline’s end since The Usos weren’t a part of the first 50 per cent to be drafted.

Furthermore, The Usos couldn’t win back the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on SmackDown from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, which could be a nail in The Bloodline’s coffin. Sooner or later, the members of The Bloodline could form rivalries.

Second, Edge has been drafted to SmackDown, and so has Bobby Lashley. Even though the superstars have been in the ring simultaneously, it was never to battle one another. Now, this could be an excellent opportunity to engage The Rated-R Superstar and The All Mighty in a rivalry, giving both fans and stars a fresh change of pace.

Lastly, Bianca Belair was the WWE RAW Women’s Champion, but she was drafted to SmackDown in the 2023 Draft. This means there could be a title swap considering she has already termed herself the future WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion.

However, Rhea Ripley is still the SmackDown Women’s Champion, and this could open up a rivalry between The EST of WWE and The Nightmare for the title unless there is a title swap if Ripley gets drafted to RAW on Night 2!

