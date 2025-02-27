When is WWE Elimination Chamber 2025? Date, start time, match card and more

Elimination Chamber 2025 is set to be WWE's upcoming premium live event, and fans' excitement is at an all-time high. It will be the last stop on the Road to WrestleMania and will play a key role in shaping the feuds and storylines for the grand spectacle. Triple H has stacked the card with some incredible matches, and fans have been expecting a few surprises as well.

With the event just a few days away, the WWE Universe has been buzzing about the details surrounding it. The Stamford-based promotion is heading to Toronto, Canada, to host the annual spectacle this year. The premium live event will take place in the heart of the city at Rogers Center, which is located near the northern shore of Lake Ontario.

Here are the details regarding the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event:

Date: March 1, Saturday

Location: Rogers Centre, Toronto

Start Time: 7 ET/4 PT

Elimination Chamber 2025: Full Matchcard & more

Several incredible matches and segments will be featured on the card for the upcoming spectacle in Toronto. There is no doubt that the biggest highlight of the night will be the two Chamber Matches. These will determine the WrestleMania 41 challengers for the Women's World Title and the Undisputed WWE Title.

While the Men's Chamber match will see legends like John Cena and CM Punk in the same ring, the Women's Chamber will see Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and other top stars. Besides, the upcoming premium live event will see the in-ring return of Toronto's own Trish Stratus. Fans will also see an Unsanctioned Match on the show between two of the top stars.

Here are the advertised matches and segments for the upcoming spectacle:

Men's Elimination Chamber Match: CM Punk vs. John Cena vs. Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

Women's Elimination Chamber Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Liv Morgan vs. Roxanne Perez

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens (Unsanctioned Match)

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae (Tag Team Match)

The Rock and Cody Rhodes' segment

The WWE Universe could expect major surprises in the show, and why not? After all, it is the final stop before The Show of Shows, which would set the course of WrestleMania 41. Therefore, WWE's creative head, Triple H, might very well try to make Elimination Chamber 2025 an unforgettable night for the fans.

