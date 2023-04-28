When a WWE Hall of Famer appeared on The Jerry Springer Show

WWE fans learned about the tragic passing of Jerry Springer on April 27, 2023. The iconic show host of "The Jerry Springer Show" is known in many different fields for his work, including sports entertainment.

Springer’s show slowly turned from a political one to one that had no rhyme or reason. However, it quickly became very popular, and he became known as the anti-Oprah.

Jerry's popularity earned him an appearance in WWE. He showed up in 2014 to settle a rivalry between Nikki and Brie Bella. However, things did not go too well in the segment as many expected.

That’s not all, as back in 1996, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, in his Razor Ramon character, appeared on The Jerry Springer Show. He came out to surprise two special children during the broadcast.

Ramon brought the Intercontinental Championship with him to promote the Stamford-based wrestling promotion. He appeared as his calm and casual self and gave the two kids a good boost.

The Bad Guy's appearance was special as he surprised Hydeia and Tyler, who were suffering from HIV/AIDS. At the time, there were a lot of uncertainties about the illness.

The Hall of Famer showcased his support for Hydeia and Tyler by declaring that they were champions and giving them his Intercontinental Championship title. The segment involving Razor Ramon and Jerry Springer was a big one for people living with HIV/AIDS all around the world, and it was a big moment in the former’s career.

Jerry Springer worked with WWE on a few occasions

As mentioned above, The Jerry Springer Show saw Razor Ramon appear back in 1996. Later on in 2014, Springer appeared as a guest host in a segment featuring The Bella Twins. He played an important part in taking the sisters’ rivalry forward.

However, those aren’t the only appearances by the famous talk show host in WWE. In 2010, Springer hosted Monday Night RAW and appeared in a major segment. The controversial segment saw Kelly Kelly reveal that she was pregnant, Nikki Bella claimed that her sister was a man and much more. It was all done in kayfabe. However, it provided a lot of entertainment value during those days on RAW.

In 2015, he hosted the Too Hot for TV segment, which is available on the WWE Network. The 10-episode series featured some of the most explicit and controversial segments in the company’s history.

Needless to say, the talk show host got popular in different fields of entertainment and seldom made appearances for WWE. He was one of the most exciting guest hosts in the company’s history, and the company could decide to induct him into its Hall of Fame celebrity wing.

Jerry Springer passed away at the age of 79. He was a legendary host who changed the way we look at talk shows today. We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the talk show host.

