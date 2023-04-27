When Jerry Springer got caught between female WWE stars on RAW: What followed next

The recently deceased late Jerry Springer was just one of the many celebrities who appeared in WWE. Unlike most mainstream personalities, the 56th Mayor of Cincinnati's main reason motive wasn't to promote an upcoming project but to resolve an issue between two superstars.

In 2014, Nikki and Brie Bella began a highly personal and intense feud with each other. It all began when the former attacked her sister during her match with Stephanie McMahon at SummerSlam. The real-life sisters then brawled in several backstage and in-ring segments, which is why the aid of Jerry Springer was needed.

On September 8, 2014, Jerry Springer came to RAW in hopes of fixing the relationship between The Bellas. The twins' parents appeared on-screen expressing their disappointment, while their younger brother JJ also came in person later on.

JJ then stated that Nikki should stop acting like the victim. The former Divas Champion did not take the words kindly, prompting for another screaming match between the two stars to begin.

Jerry got in between The Bellas in hopes of stopping the chaos, but instead, he also fell while the twins were exchanging punches. JJ pried them off the host, but the former was also caught in the crossfire.

Stephanie McMahon later got involved and managed to separate the twins for a bit, but the brawl continued and once again involved Springer. Eventually, both stars were separated by officials, and Springer was stretched out of the arena by the medics. He also threw a thumbs-up to assure the audience about his well-being.

Jerry Springer had a number of crossovers with WWE over the years

The 2014 segment with The Bella Twins wasn't the only appearance the guest host made in the Stamford-based promotion. Each one of them is memorable and even personal.

In a previous episode of Jerry Springer, a talk show named after the man himself, Scott Hall appeared and spoke with children with HIV/AIDS. Not only that, but the Hall of Famer also gifted Hydeia and Tyler his real Intercontinental Championship.

In 2015, he was also the host of Too Hot for TV, available on the WWE Network. The series featured some of the most controversial, explicit, and enticing moments in WWE. The series had 10 episodes.

In 2010, Springer hosted another episode of Monday Night RAW. In one segment, the superstars shared their most intimate relationships. With Kelly Kelly stating she was pregnant, Nikki saying Brie was a man, Eve Torres getting mad at Kelly, and more.

The iconic TV host provided entertainment and interesting content not just for mainstream media but for wrestling fans as well. He has definitely been one of the most exciting hosts in WWE over the years.

Jerry Springer passed away on April 27, 2023, at the age of 79. We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the legendary talk show host.

