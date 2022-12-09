When WWE icon snubbed Sami Zayn in a real-life backstage interaction

Sami Zayn has become one of WWE's most popular superstars thanks to his work alongside Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline. However, as long-time WWE viewers know, the Honorary Uce has not always appeared prominently on television.

Back in 2017, the former Intercontinental Champion turned heel after struggling to reach the next level as a babyface character. Behind the scenes, he also had difficulties forming a relationship with then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

During a 2018 appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk Is Jericho podcast, Zayn told an amusing story about an awkward interaction he once had with McMahon. The moment occurred when he and Jericho wished their boss a happy birthday backstage, resulting in contrasting reactions:

"Chris sees Vince, and they go way back," Zayn said. "He gives him a big hug and they're talking and they're laughing. Chris goes, 'Hey, happy birthday.' 'Oh, thank you, thank you.' I go, 'Oh, yes, happy birthday.' He goes [grunts], just gives me the side-eye like, 'Yeah, all right,' just so disinterested. Chris loved it, man!"

Zayn admitted that he should perhaps have done more to build a relationship with McMahon. At the time, he had only spoken to the 77-year-old on a small number of occasions.

How Chris Jericho reacted to Sami Zayn's exchange with Vince McMahon

The conversation took place moments before Vince McMahon introduced Chris Jericho to his mother, Vicki.

Jericho, who had known McMahon for almost two decades at that point, had fun watching Sami Zayn's uncomfortable exchange with his boss:

"I was laughing so hard because he feels bad, right?" Jericho added. "Because he's standing right there. 'Hey, happy birthday, boss.' 'Oh, thanks!' Then of course he [Zayn] is gonna say something, 'Oh, happy birthday, Vince.' 'Urgh.'"

Several years on, Zayn is now widely viewed as one of WWE's most entertaining characters. McMahon, meanwhile, retired in July amid several misconduct allegations.

What do you want to see next from Sami Zayn? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes