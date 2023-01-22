When WWE initially didn't want Hall of Famer on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions is one of the most popular shows on the WWE Network. Several iconic superstars have appeared as guests on the series, including Charles Wright (aka The Godfather).

The 2016 WWE Hall of Fame inductee spoke about his storied career on the May 30, 2021, edition of Broken Skull Sessions. Austin initially wanted his former co-worker to appear on the show at an earlier date, but the idea was apparently dismissed.

In a 2021 interview on the Such Good Shoot podcast, Wright revealed that people in WWE deemed him too controversial to feature on the series:

"I'm like, 'You know what, dude, what are we gonna talk about?' I'm like, 'You know me, so are we gonna be able to talk about smoking and cannabis?' He goes, 'Oh yeah.' I'm like, 'Can I smoke on the show?' He says, 'No, we can't get away with that. We can talk about it.' He tried to get me on the show a long time ago but they thought I was a little bit too controversial."

During his Broken Skull Sessions appearance, Wright spoke about the time that his friend The Undertaker upset Vince McMahon by getting tattoos.

Why was The Godfather so controversial in WWE?

Charles Wright portrayed a babyface pimp character during the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The gimmick was temporarily nixed following complaints from the Parent Television Council (PTC) in the United States.

Vince McMahon, WWE's creative figurehead at the time, repackaged Wright as The Goodfather. He then added the former Intercontinental Champion to Right to Censor (RTC), a heel faction that parodied the PTC.

Wright's lifestyle outside of wrestling might also have played a part in the initial decision not to let him appear on Broken Skull Sessions. Plenty of stories have been told about the Hall of Famer's love of marijuana, including the time he smoked in The Undertaker's casket backstage.

Who would you like to see on a future Broken Skull Sessions episode? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes