When is WWE Money in the Bank 2025?

WWE Money in the Bank is on the horizon, and the excitement for the show is at an all-time high. While fans are focused on the upcoming edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event lately, the roster has started shaping up for the premium live event, and qualifying matches are also taking place every week.

Ad

Money in the Bank is set to be hosted in the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on June 7, 2025. The show is expected to include some huge matches and shape the roster for the Biggest Party of the Summer, along with the traditional Men and Women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches, which might end up changing the landscape of the company.

With a series of high-stakes qualifying matches on RAW and SmackDown, WWE has begun to shape the Money in the Bank card. Roxanne Perez earned a spot in her first-ever women's MITB ladder match on the May 19 episode of WWE RAW after pulling off a major upset victory by defeating Natalya and Becky Lynch in a triple-threat match.

Ad

Trending

Ad

After defeating Zoey Stark and Kairi Sane in a dominating manner, Rhea Ripley also advanced to the ladder match, entering the title scene that the fans had been anticipating.

There were two triple-threat qualifiers on WWE SmackDown's May 16 episode. By defeating Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa returned to the top and punched his ticket to the men's ladder match.

On the women’s side, Alexa Bliss also punched her ticket by defeating Michin and Chelsea Green. The MITB ladder match is rapidly filling up with massive names from the roster as more qualifying matches are scheduled, including the highly-anticipated matchup between Aleister Black, LA Knight, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Ad

What else is expected on the WWE Money in the Bank 2025 card?

While the Money in the Bank ladder matches are the show’s main attraction, the 2025 event is shaping up to have a blockbuster card. All eyes are on a potential match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. The tension between them has been building for months, and after their tag team showdown at Saturday Night’s Main Event, a one-on-one showdown at MITB could be the culmination of their heated rivalry.

Ad

Ad

In the women’s division, Becky Lynch might have her sights set on Lyra Valkyria. The Man was on track to enter the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match until Valkyria shockingly cost her the chance. A No Disqualification match could be the perfect battleground for Lynch to unleash her fury and for Valkyria to cement her place as a top-tier star.

Another match that could be made official for the show is Jacob Fatu vs Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior may settle his issues with Damian Priest at Saturday Night’s Main Event, clearing the path for a collision with The Bloodline’s enforcer. Fans will have to wait and see what else WWE has planned for the premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More