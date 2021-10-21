After a recent revamp, NXT is now known as NXT 2.0. It has been reported that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and executive Bruce Prichard now have more 'hands-on roles' with the brand.

The show so far had a positive response from the WWE Universe. As the spooky season is upon us, NXT will once again host a special Halloween event like last year. So when is WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2021?

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will take place live on October 26, 2021. It will air on USA Network in the United States as part of NXT's weekly schedule.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Bron Breakker is all set to take on Tommaso Ciampa in the NXT Championship match on next week's Halloween Havoc episode of #WWENXT 2.0! Bron Breakker is all set to take on Tommaso Ciampa in the NXT Championship match on next week's Halloween Havoc episode of #WWENXT 2.0! https://t.co/UVkV0YWR0h

Here is the currently announced card for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2021. Several matches will use a roulette wheel to determine the stipulation. The NXT Women's Tag Team Championship stipulation was revealed on October 19, 2021:

Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship

Raquel Gonzalez (c) vs. Mandy Rose in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match for the NXT Women's Championship

Io Shirai & Zoey Stark (c) vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta vs. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne (Toxic Attraction) in a Triple Threat Scareway to Hell Ladder match for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship

Nash Carter & Wes Lee (MSK) (c) vs. Fabian Aincher & Marcel Barthel (Imperium) in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Solo Sikoa vs. TBD

It is a stacked card for the event. Bron Breakker is projected as the next big breakout star. Halloween Havoc could be his night to win his first major championship.

The same can be said for Mandy Rose, who has never won a championship in WWE. Her time could be now, while she leads the Toxic Attraction stable.

What happened at last year's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event?

Last year's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event saw Johnny Gargano win the NXT North American Title. He defeated Damian Priest in a Devil's Playground match. The event also saw Io Shirai retain her Women's Championship in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match against Candice LeRae.

Outside of title matches, Rhea Ripley defeated rival Raquel Gonzalez. Dexter Lumis overcame Cameron Grimes via submission in a Haunted House of Terror match, and Santos Escobar pinned Jake Atlas.

