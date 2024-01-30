When is WWE's next PLE? Full 2024 schedule until August

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble may have just wrapped up, but the next PLE is fast approaching. The Stamford-based promotion usually prepares a special event for nearly every month of the year, and this year is just as packed as before.

The next Premium Live Event for the main roster is WWE Elimination Chamber on February 24, 2024, at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. This is followed by WrestleMania 40 on April 6 and 7. Backlash is set to take place on May 4, 2024. As part of the company's multi-year agreement with Saudi Arabia, a Premium Live Event may also take place in the country in May.

Money in the Bank is on July 6, 2024, at Scotiabank Arena in Canada. SummerSlam usually takes place in August, but a date and location have yet to be announced. Finally, Bash in Berlin will occur on August 31 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Here are the confirmed WWE Premium Live Events of the main roster until August 2024:

Elimination Chamber: February 24, 2024, at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia

WrestleMania 40: April 6 and 7, 2024, at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

Backlash: May 4, 2024, at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France

Money in the Bank: July 6, 2024, in Scotiabank Arena in Ontario, Canada

Bash in Berlin: August 31, 2024, in Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

It's interesting to note that several upcoming PLEs from the Stamford-based promotion will occur in international locations. However, this should not shock fans as the company has seen tremendous success in holding events outside the United States.

Which stars could be present for Elimination Chamber?

WWE's most recent PLE was the 2024 Royal Rumble in St. Petersburg, Florida

Elimination Chamber is just a few weeks away, and the Stamford-based promotion is in the process of building the match card for the event. As per reports, some names could be certain to appear in Australia.

As per BWE, Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn could be part of the Men's Elimination Chamber match. While CM Punk was also rumored to be involved, he recently announced that he suffered a torn tricep on RAW this week.

Australian stars like Rhea Ripley, Bronson Reed, and Grayson Waller also have a high chance of appearing in the event. The former is already feuding with Nia Jax on RAW, which could be an indication of the matchup at the next PLE. As for Waller and Reed, their involvement at the PLE will most likely be revealed in the coming weeks.

Will Roman Reigns be on the next WWE PLE?

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns is not scheduled for Elimination Chamber and was never advertised for the Premium Live Event. The latest report stated that there are no plans for The Tribal Chief to appear in Australia.

It remains to be seen what other Premium Live Events could be announced by WWE for the rest of the year.

