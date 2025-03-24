When are the WWE Slammy Awards 2025? Full list of categories and nominees

WWE has announced the date for the 2025 Slammy Awards. This year's Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards will stream live from WWE World at WrestleMania 41 on the company's social platforms on Sunday, April 20.
The promotion has also announced the complete list of categories and nominees for this year's Slammys.
Female Superstar of the Year
- Liv Morgan
- Rhea Ripley
- Bayley
- Nia Jax
- Tiffany Stratton
- Chelsea Green
- IYO SKY
Male Superstar of the Year
- Cody Rhodes
- Roman Reigns
- Gunther
- CM Punk
- Damian Priest
- Drew McIntyre
- Jey Uso
- Seth Rollins
Most Memorable Entrance
- Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania
- Jey Uso on RAW on the Netflix debut with Travis Scott
- Roman Reigns at WrestleMania
- The Rock at WrestleMania
- Bayley at WrestleMania
- Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin
- Seth Rollins at WrestleMania with the Philadelphia Mummers Band
- Sami Zayn in Montreal with Jey Uso
- Sami Zayn at WrestleMania with Kevin Owens and Chad Gable
- Logan Paul at SummerSlam with MGK
- Dominik Mysterio at WWE Bad Blood with Liv Morgan in the Low Rider
- Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle
OMG Moment of the Year
- Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match finish at WrestleMania
- Dominik Mysterio turning on Rhea Ripley with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam
- Kevin Owen turning on Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in October
- New Day turning on Big E on RAW
- Tiffany Stratton’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Nia Jax on SmackDown
- Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania
- Wyatt Sicks debut on RAW
- Bron Breakker spearing iShowSpeed at Royal Rumble
- Bronson Reed hitting a Tsunami on Braun Strowman onto a car
- John Cena turning on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Roman Reigns returning at SummerSlam
- IYO SKY beating Rhea Ripley to become the Women's World Champion on RAW
Faction of the year
- The OG Bloodline
- The Judgment Day
- The New Bloodline
- American Made
- Damage CTRL
Tag Team of the Year
- DIY
- Awesome Truth
- A-Town Down Under
- Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair
- Motor City Machine Guns
- The Bloodline
- The War Raiders
- The Judgment Day
- The Street Profits
- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
Rivalry of the Year
- CM Punk and Drew McIntyre
- Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes
- Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley
- Damian Priest and Finn Bálor
- Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes
- Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton
- Bloodline vs. Bloodline
NXT Superstar of the Year
- Oba Femi
- Roxanne Perez
- Trick Williams
- Ethan Page
- Giulia
- Kelani Jordan
Match of the Year
- Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania
- CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre - Hell in a Cell Match
- Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania
- Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam
- Damian Priest vs. Gunther at SummerSlam
- Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles at WWE Backlash
- 2025 Men’s WarGames Match
- Bayley vs. IYO SKY at WrestleMania
- Sami Zayn vs. Gunther at WrestleMania
- Gunther vs. Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin
- Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk on the Raw Netflix premiere
WTF Moment of the Year
- R-Truth calls Triple H “Ciampa”
- Kevin Owens’ car interviews
- Chelsea Green goes into the dumpster
- Dominik Mysterio in the shark cage
- iShowSpeed with Logan Paul at WrestleMania
- LA Knight in Logan Paul’s pool
- R-Truth wrestles with John Cena
- Rabid noises from Tama Tonga
- Jacob Fatu: “I Love You Solo”
- The Wyatt Sicks debut
Social Star of the Year
- Chelsea Green
- Drew McIntyre
Breakout Superstar of the Year
- Bron Breakker
- Lyra Valkyria
- Penta
- Oba Femi
- Giulia
- Tiffany Stratton
- Jacob Fatu
- Chelsea Green
- Stephanie Vaquer
Why Cody Rhodes should win the WWE Superstar of the Year in 2025?
While there are other superstars like CM Punk and Roman Reigns as the top nominees for the Superstar of the Year award, it should rightfully go to Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has successfully defended his title at six Premium Live Events and once on television since winning it at 'Mania. He has even defeated the World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, and the King and Queen of the Ring tournament last year.
Cody is also one of the biggest babyfaces in the company, and he is almost at par with the spot once enjoyed by legends like John Cena, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Triple H. Over the past year, he has successfully carried the company, living up to fans' expectations. Therefore, The American Nightmare should be handed over the award this year.
