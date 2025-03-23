Congratulations to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes reached an impressive milestone recently as Undisputed WWE Champion. The American Nightmare will be defending his title against John Cena at WrestleMania 41 next month.

Rhodes captured the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL last year. The former AEW star has now reached 350 days as champion and is only a few weeks away from holding the title for an entire calendar year.

Meanwhile, John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match earlier this month to earn a title match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader then shockingly aligned with The Rock following the six-man bout, and attacked Rhodes in the ring.

Rhodes confronted John Cena last week on RAW after the 47-year-old claimed that he had been in an abusive relationship with the WWE Universe for over two decades. The American Nightmare accused Cena of whining and vowed to defeat him at WrestleMania 41 next month.

Former WWE writer criticizes Cody Rhodes' response to John Cena's attack

Vince Russo was not a fan of the promo between Cody Rhodes and John Cena this past Monday night on RAW in Brussels, Belgium.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion questioned the champion's meek response to Cena's attack at Elimination Chamber. The legend noted that stars of the past such as Stone Cold Steve Austin would have reacted more effectively, and suggested that Rhodes' reaction on RAW left a lot to be desired.

"Could you imagine what that dude would have done on the next show? Cody Rhodes gets kicked in the ba**s. He gets the s**t kicked out of him. He gets opened up, and his comeback is, 'You're a whiny b*tch.' Come on, bro. Like, seriously, really?" Russo said. [From 14:19 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The Rock attempted to get Rhodes to sell his soul to the former at Elimination Chamber but the Undisputed WWE Champion refused the offer. Instead, Cena made the stunning decision to join The Final Boss and attacked the champion after he was given the signal at the PLE earlier this month. It will be fascinating to see if The American Nightmare can retain the title at WrestleMania 41 or whether The Cenation Leader Player can make history by winning a record 17th World Title.

