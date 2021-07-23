When is WWE SummerSlam 2021?

SummerSlam 2021 is WWE's next big pay-per-view for their main roster. The event is special as it will be the first-ever SummerSlam event to take place on a Saturday other than the 1992 edition. However, it will be the first SummerSlam to air live on a Saturday, as the 1992 edition was simply taped on a Saturday instead.

SummerSlam 2021 will take place on August 21, 2021.

WWE SummerSlam 2021 dates:

Depending on the location of the fans, SummerSlam 2021 will take place on different dates. The event is scheduled to start at 8 PM EST, but different time zones will see it start at different times.

August 21, 2021 (EST, United States)

August 21, 2021 (PST, United States)

August 22, 2021 (BST, United Kingdom)

August 22, 2021 (IST, India)

August 22, 2021 (ACT, Australia)

August 22, 2021 (JST, Japan)

August 22, 2021 (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

What matches could take place at WWE SummerSlam 2021?

The SummerSlam pay-per-view is a month away, but the card is already beginning to take shape.

John Cena appeared at Money in the Bank 2021 to confront Roman Reigns after the latter retained his WWE Universal Championship. On RAW, Cena announced that he was back to face Roman Reigns and intended to challenge the champion to a Universal title match at SummerSlam.

Get ready for @JohnCena's return to #SmackDown tomorrow night with these VINTAGE CENA PHOTOS! pic.twitter.com/TapgRzVOEh — WWE (@WWE) July 22, 2021

The match was not confirmed, but may be confirmed after Cena confronts Reigns on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley defeated his challenger on this week's episode of RAW when Keith Lee made his surprise return. Lee had been away from action for months before returning to lose his Championship Contender Match. However, immediately after the match, Lashley didn't have long to celebrate as he was interrupted by Goldberg, who made his way out to confront the champion.

The two will likely face each other at SummerSlam.

Nikki A.S.H. also won the RAW Women's Championship, something that Charlotte Flair will not be happy about. The Queen only recently won the title and will look to get it back as soon as she can by defeating Nikki A.S.H. The two might face each other in the upcoming pay-per-view, with Rhea Ripley possibly also getting involved in a potential SummerSlam match.

