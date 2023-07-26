When is WWE SummerSlam 2023? 2 matches that may get added to the card

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is only a few weeks away, and the card is already shaping up to be jam-packed. However, a few more could be added to the upcoming premium live event before next month.

The Biggest Party of the Summer is set to take place on August 5, 2023. The event will be held at the Ford Field stadium in Detroit, Michigan. The regular seating capacity is 65,000. Another major wrestling event held at the venue was Wrestlemania 23, which was on April 1, 2007.

Currently, six matches have been announced for The Biggest Party of the Summer, but two more could be added in the upcoming weeks. One could be a bout between Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

On the other hand, Austin Theory could defend his United States Championship against the winner of the US Title Invitational.

The latest reports from WrestleTix shared that the Stamford-based promotion has prepared 47,701 seats for the event. 45,643 tickets were already sold, and only 2,058 remained.

Which matches are already confirmed for WWE SummerSlam 2023?

Shades of last year's SummerSlam event

As mentioned above, six matches are already confirmed for the August premium live event. Four are title bouts, while the other two are exciting one-on-ones that fans should look out for.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar will face in their third and final bout at WWE SummerSlam 2023. It's already been announced that it will be a rubber match, but a stipulation could be added as the event progresses.

Social media star Logan Paul is also set to enter the ring again. After weeks of bitter exchanges with Ricochet, both men will finally face each other inside the squared circle.

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will reignite their feud years ago by fighting at the same event in a different year, WWE SummerSlam. This time, The Visionary will put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

After Drew McIntyre's return at Money in the Bank, he is set to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair will also battle in a triple threat for the Women's Championship.

Who else could show up at WWE SummerSlam 2023?

Since the August 5, 2023, event is considered one of the major shows in WWE, it's no wonder that multiple legendary names could make a surprise appearance.

As Grayson Waller teased, The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and even The Rock could appear for WWE SummerSlam 2023.

It remains to be seen who and what else could appear for this year's WWE SummerSlam.

