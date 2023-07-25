Grayson Waller teases top legends appearing at WWE SummerSlam

Grayson Waller had a breakout performance against WWE Hall of Famer Edge in his debut match on the main roster a few weeks ago. While he lost the United States Championship Invitational in the first round, the Australian has created a buzz since Money in the Bank in London, where he stood opposite John Cena.

Over the last few weeks, the SmackDown star took massive shots at The Rock. With The Undertaker reportedly scheduled to be in Detroit during SummerSlam weekend, Waller took the opportunity to poke fun at the legendary Hall of Famer.

Now, ahead of the Biggest Party of the Summer on August 5 at Ford Field, Grayson Waller tried to drum up the possibility of another segment similar to the one with Cena while doing an interview on MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani:

"So many legends in town for SummerSlam, Ariel," Waller stated. "I heard The Undertaker might be in town for SummerSlam. I heard whispers about Stone Cold Steve Austin. I'm hearing all these names being thrown around. For some reason, they all want to come find me. So if there's a legend in town that wants to talk to Grayson Waller, I'm open to it." [From 02:52:52 to 02:53:10]

As of this writing, Grayson Waller is not scheduled to compete or appear at SummerSlam on August 5. The Aussie noted during the interview that his segment with Cena was kept a secret, and many of his peers had no clue.

Grayson Waller wants to face WWE Hall of Famer and 4-time World Champion on SmackDown

Rey Mysterio and Sheamus are two veterans of the Stamford-based promotion, and the 33-year-old wants to face both stars on the blue brand down the line.

When asked who he would like to step into the ring with for a match, Grayson Waller revealed on WWE's The Bump that the luchador legend is definitely on his list. About Sheamus, Waller had this to say:

"Sheamus is there. Sheamus is a legend. Maybe I could help Sheamus out, give him the Grayson Waller rub. He's been struggling lately, [he] lost to Theory, and it seems that some of these guys who has done so much in the past, but are kind of down on their luck now, here comes Grayson Waller to save your career," Waller said.

Waller's scathing remarks on The Rock have led many fans to wonder whether the latter will be returning to WWE TV soon:

Check out what Waller had to say about The Rock's current "unemployment" during his interview on MMA Hour here.

Please credit MMA Hour or WWE's The Bump, depending on the quote you use, and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here