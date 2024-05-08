When is WWE SummerSlam 2024? Date, location, potential match card & more

WWE SummerSlam is another major premium live event fans anticipate in the coming months. After the exhilarating WrestleMania 40 show earlier this year, many hope that The Biggest Party of the Summer will also be a night to remember

WWE SummerSlam will be on August 3, 2024, at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The location has a maximum capacity of up to 60,000 and is the home of the NFL's Cleveland Browns. This will be the second time The Biggest Party of the Summer will emulate in Cleveland, the first was in 1996 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Logan Paul, who was born in Ohio, made the announcement of the location for this year's SummerSlam in March. He even joked that he would face LeBron James during the event.

Last year's SummerSlam event took place on August 6, 2023, at the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Stars like Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Brock Lesnar, Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, and more were present for the show.

WWE SummerSlam 2024: Date and Venue

Date: August 3, 2024

City: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue/Arena: Cleveland Browns Stadium

What could be some of the possible matches fans should watch out for at WWE SummerSlam 2024?

As of this writing, there are still no official matches announced for the August premium live event. However, WWE's weekly shows have teased possible feuds that could take place en route to the event.

One feud that has already picked up heat for The Biggest Party of the Summer is between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, which began at the beginning of this year. Both men are injured and cannot compete in the ring, but have continuously entertained fans by exchanging insults in real life and on social media. It's possible that by the time SummerSlam rolls around, both men will be cleared to finally compete inside the ring.

Reports also indicated that The Rock could return at the event and possibly face Cody Rhodes. Both men left things hanging after an intense WrestleMania 40 season, and after The American Nightmare defeated The Tribal Chief, he aims to do the same to The Final Boss.

One star rumored to appear at WWE SummerSlam is Roman Reigns, who is advertised for the SmackDown before the premium live event. Many theorized that he could feud with Seth Rollins in the event, but the latter was sidelined with an injury following WrestleMania.

It would be interesting which superstars, matches, and possible mainstream names will be present for the upcoming Biggest Party of the Summer.

