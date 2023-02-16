When WWE veteran revealed details about Stephanie McMahon's love life before Triple H

In late 1999, Stephanie McMahon started working with Triple H on a WWE storyline. At the time, The Game was in a romantic relationship with fellow superstar Chyna. Meanwhile, The Billion Dollar Princess was also dating another guy.

During an episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast, WWE Executive Bruce Prichard revealed a few details about Stephanie's love life before dating Triple H.

"Yeah, she had a boyfriend best of my knowledge [in 1999]. I only met a couple of her boyfriends a couple of times and they were all nice guys. The last one before Triple H was, I think he was a baseball player. Was just real quiet. Nice guy. And the other one, I think, guy she was dating during this time was somebody from high school, somebody that she had known for a while. But she always had, you know, they were always real nice. I didn't think anything of it." [1:12 - 1:47]

While working together on the McMahon-Helmsley storyline, Triple H and Stephanie fell in love with each other. The two dated for a few years before tying the knot in 2003. They now have three daughters together.

Stephanie McMahon resigned from WWE earlier this year

Over the past few years, Stephanie McMahon held several positions in the Stamford-based company. Last year, she became the Chairwoman and Co-CEO after her father, Vince McMahon, retired.

However, The Billion Dollar Princess resigned from WWE earlier this year after her father returned to the company to become the new Executive Chairman. Despite Stephanie's departure, her husband, Triple H, is still working in the Stamford-based company. He is currently the Chief Content Officer.

