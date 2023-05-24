When Zoey Stark admitted she had a crush on WWE star

John Cena was presented as WWE's star attraction for more than a decade during his days as a full-time performer. Many of today's talents grew up idolizing the 16-time world champion, including new RAW recruit Zoey Stark.

Stark was drafted to the red brand shortly after WrestleMania 39. In recent weeks, the 29-year-old has made an immediate impression on Monday nights with statement-making victories over Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross.

Before establishing herself as a future star of the women's division, Stark appeared on the YouTube show What's NeXT. Giving fans a glimpse into her life outside the ring, the no-nonsense wrestler disclosed her childhood admiration for Cena. She also discussed having Triple H as her boss:

"I had a little crush on him growing up," Stark said. "I had the fat head on the wall, 'You Can't See Me' posters all over. Triple H was definitely one of my favorites. It's crazy [having Triple H as a boss]. I still don't have the words to even say how crazy it is. I still get a little intimidated when I say hi to him." [2:42 – 3:14]

Stark signed with WWE in 2021 after several years on the independent scene. Aside from joining the main roster, her biggest accomplishment to date came when she won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with IYO SKY.

Zoey Stark is not the only WWE star with a crush on John Cena

Liv Morgan has made no secret that she was a huge John Cena fan growing up. The former SmackDown Women's Champion watched wrestling throughout her childhood and considered Cena and Lita to be two of her heroes.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC John Cena and Liv Morgan backstage at Raw 📸 John Cena and Liv Morgan backstage at Raw 📸 https://t.co/1ywO2kfSvf

In a WWE YouTube video in 2020, Morgan revealed she was particularly fond of Cena's Doctor of Thuganomics rapper persona:

"I had a huge, huge, huge, huge, huge, huge, huge crush on John Cena. I thought he was the coolest ever. He came out with his backwards hat, chain gang soldier. I was like, 'Me too, bro.'"

Cena is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Another lifelong fan of the 46-year-old, Austin Theory, recently defeated his idol at WrestleMania 39 to retain the United States Championship.

What are your thoughts on Zoey Stark's main roster appearances so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes