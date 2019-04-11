Where all of the recent NXT call ups should go

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 11 Apr 2019

The dynamic in WWE will shift next week in the first-ever International Superstar Shake Up.

With things slated to truly change the landscape of both Raw and SmackDown next week during the first-ever International Superstar Shake Up, a lot of new faces will be showing up to join the main roster.

Several big names like Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Bayley might switch brands. Superstars like Becky Lynch, Asuka, Ember Moon, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and the New Day could also be changing red for blue and vice versa also.

But since those names are used to the main roster and a switch from one show to another, there are some recent call-ups from NXT that have been getting used to the main roster since 2019 began.

Wrestlers like Nikki Cross, EC3, Lacey Evans and Heavy Machinery have been appearing sporadically on both Raw and SmackDown.

And if they weren't enough to excite the WWE Universe, Mr. McMahon also had Aleister Black, Ricochet, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa show up about a month later in order to help raise ratings.

While Ciampa is out due to neck surgery and Gargano is the current NXT Champion, Black and Ricochet will also be looking for permanent homes next week.

So where will all of the recent NXT call-ups end up next week? Here are the best possible landing spots for each one.

They may seem lopsided for one brand, but other possible NXT call-ups are better suited for the brand with fewer selections on this slide show.

EC3 to Raw

The Top 1% is certainly ready for some spotlight.

If WWE is going to start pairing him with Drake Maverick, who also has experience on Raw with the Authors of Pain, then Raw is the perfect place for EC3 to call home.

He's not a technical maven like Daniel Bryan or Cesaro, but he's a more-jacked Miz in that he's good in the ring and better on the microphone.

Surprisingly, he hasn't been allowed to speak all that much in his limited time on the main roster, so perhaps that's for a reason.

He'll likely be spitting fire at the WWE Universe since he's been used terribly since being called up.

EC3 is more of a character-driven superstar, so with Fox looking for SmackDown to be more focused on athleticism, EC3 looks like a better fit for Raw.

