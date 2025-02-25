Where is Becky Lynch? Exploring her WWE return timeline

Becky Lynch has been away from WWE TV since May last year, marking almost ten months of her absence from the promotion. WrestleMania season is in full swing and fans have been eagerly anticipating The Man's homecoming. However, the prolonged absence of the biggest trailblazer of the women's division has left fans with one question: Where is Lynch?

It looks like the former women's champion is currently at her home, waiting to get a call from WWE's Creative team. Big Time Becks signed a new contract with the Stamford-based promotion this year. However, Triple H may have yet to sketch the roadmap of her return plans. This could be a potential reason why the company has been holding off on her comeback.

There is a high chance that Becky Lynch could return on the RAW after Elimination Chamber. WWE is currently hyping up the upcoming spectacle, focusing on its feuds and storylines, as it would be the last stop before WrestleMania 41. However, once the dust of the PLE settles, The Man could head her way back into the promotion.

The March 3, 2025 edition of RAW in Buffalo, New York, could be where Becky Lynch's theme songs echo in the WWE arena. There is no doubt that the women's division is in desperate need of a megastar and Big Time Becks could fill that void. While there are currently no official reports of her return timeline, it is merely speculation at this point.

What could Becky Lynch's WrestleMania 41 feud be?

Becky Lynch has been a part of several WrestleMania in the past. However, this time things are looking quite unclear as her direction for the spectacle is uncertain at this point. Well, that may not stop Lynch from showing up at The Show of Shows and she might be involved in a major program as well.

This is a good possibility that Big Time Becks could compete in a blockbuster match against Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41. Ever since Valkyria captured the Women's Intercontinental Championship, fans have been demanding to see a dream match between the two stars in Las Vegas.

With the 28-year-old having the brand new title, this could lure Becky Lynch to return and feud with Lyra Valkyria heading into Mania. This is a feud that has the potential to deliver exciting things in the women's division. Moreover, a feud with her mentor would be quite beneficial for Valkyria, and why not?

Hence, this seems to be the potential direction for Becky upon her homecoming. Things would get interesting if Triple H has any other plans for the multi-time women's champion heading into The Showcase of the Immortals.

