Where is Becky Lynch now?

Becky Lynch is arguably the most popular female superstar of the modern WWE era. The only one among the Four Horsewomen to not capture the NXT Women's Championship, things changed drastically for Becky Lynch when she transformed into 'The Man'.

Everyone remembers Becky Lynch relinquishing the WWE RAW Women's Championship to Asuka when she announced a leave of absence owing to pregnancy. Since then, fans have been asking when Becky Lynch will be back in the mix once again because the WWE Universe misses her dearly.

You also don't have to be Albert Einstein to figure out that WWE's women's division needs her desperately, especially after the recent round of budget cuts.

When will Becky Lynch return?

While no date has been provided yet, the good news is that Becky Lynch has been training at Seth Rollins' wrestling school and she looks better than ever.

The other piece of good news comes from WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan. During a conversation with Colin Cowherd, he said the following:

Ronda is going to be coming back at a certain point in time. Becky Lynch, she just had her first baby, she will be coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future.

One has to wonder if 'not too distant future' means that Becky Lynch will be back when WWE is back on the road once again. Or if she will be added to the SummerSlam card, considering that it's going to be treated like WrestleMania this year.

After speaking to a few sources on the topic, I’ve learned that WWE is 100% attempting to make SummerSlam this year’s WrestleMania. “All resources will be tapped into” is how it was explained to me. I do believe they want Reigns v Cena to headline. Not sure if they’ve decided. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 9, 2021

Which brand should Becky Lynch ideally return to? Do you think her talents will be better utilized on RAW or SmackDown?

