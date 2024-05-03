Where can WWE fans watch Backlash France? Date, start time, match card, live streaming details and more

The next premium live event of World Wrestling Entertainment, Backlash France, is almost here. This PLE will be broadcast live on Saturday, May 4, 2024, from LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu in Lyon Metropolis, France

The show is set to feature high-profile matches, including Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed WWE Championship and Bloodline competition in tag team action.

However, the start time of Backlash France, varies by timezone, particularly as the show is being held internationally. Fans in France can tune in to watch the show live starting at 7 PM. In the United Kingdom, fans can watch Backlash live at 6 PM, an hour earlier due to their timezone.

For the WWE Universe in Australia, the spectacle will begin at 3 AM on May 5th, while fans in the United States can catch the live broadcast at 1 PM on May 4th.

What are the timings for the WWE Backlash France & streaming platforms?

United States of America: 1 PM Eastern Time, 12 PM Central Time, 10 AM Pacific Time - (Peacock)

United Kingdom/Ireland: 6 PM (WWE Network)

Australia: 3 AM on May 5, 2024

India: 10:30 PM (SonyLiv and SonySports Network)

France: 7 PM

How many matches has WWE announced for Backlash 2024?

As of now, WWE has only announced five matches for their France PLE. These matches include four championship bouts and one tag team match.

Notable matches include Cody Rhodes putting his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against AJ Styles in a first-time-ever clash. Additionally, in the go-home episode of SmackDown, both stars are set to engage in a face-off segment.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against The Yeet Master Jey Uso. Fans are curious to see the outcome of this match, considering the momentum Jey has built since WrestleMania.

The Bloodline is also scheduled to be involved in a tag team bout, with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga facing off against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

The updated match card for Backlash France is as follows:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Damian Priest (c) vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship match

Bayley (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi in a triple-threat match for the WWE Women's Championship

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the Women's Tag Team Titles

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga

In addition to the official match card, the recent sightings of John Cena and Charlotte Flair in France have ignited excitement among fans regarding their potential surprise appearance at the show.

