Where did CM Punk meet Vince McMahon after his WWE return in 2023? Exploring the location

CM Punk and Vince McMahon hold a frosty relationship which reportedly played a significant role in The Voice of the Voiceless' controversial departure in 2014. Punk made a shocking return to the Stamford-based company in November 2023, nearly nine years to the day he walked out. The Second City Saint has since revealed that he and the former WWE Chairman did bump into one another after his return.

Vince McMahon wasn't the man behind Punk's return as that was supposedly current WWE President Nick Khan. The pair hadn't even spoken since the two-time WWE Champion exited until hell froze over and he made his famous return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames last year in Chicago.

CM Punk spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and spoke about several topics surrounding his return. He also discussed about McMahon and one intriguing pet hate the 78-year-old has about phones in the gym.

"I was on the phone on a treadmill warming up, and Vince's trainers are like 'Hey, you gotta get off the phone, Vince doesn't like when people are on the phone in the gym.' I was on the phone to Nick (Khan) and I was just kinda like 'Okay... alright.'"

Punk was training at the gym in WWE's headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. It is open to all WWE employees and superstars 24 hours a day. McMahon has been seen in various pictures online working out at the gym. It ended up being the location for his and The Best in the World's first encounter in nine years.

"I saw him walking down into the gym. He came in for his daily workout. He gave me a big hug, he said 'Welcome home, good to see you, let's connect after I workout.' I was like 'Alright'... Haven't seen him since."

Expand Tweet

Vince McMahon left his role as Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings in January 2024. The ongoing investigation into sexual assault allegations led to the former WWE Chairman stepping away from the pro wrestling business.

Vince McMahon prevented CM Punk from returning in 2020 as he 'couldn't be trusted'

CM Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series last year will live long in the memory of most pro wrestling fans. His departure nine years earlier was allegedly one of the most volatile situations in the company's history.

The Second City Saint spent years ripping into Vince McMahon and his company. He mocked superstars such as Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, even in a backstage role as a guest analyst on Fox's WWE Backstage.

That didn't stop intense speculation growing that Punk may possibly return to WWE. That was the case in 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic put the world on lockdown.

Ringside News reported that CM Punk was even lined up for a potential return to the company at WrestleMania 36. His name was touted for an appearance at The Showcase of The Immortals.

However, Vince McMahon had reportedly shot that proposal down immediately and insisted Punk was 'not to be trusted and had serious issues.' It appears the Chicago native's former boss was the main reason he didn't return earlier than 2024.

CM Punk returned to the pro wrestling business with AEW a year after talk of a potential 'Mania appearance. He lasted two years with Tony Khan's company before being fired for backstage controversies.

Poll : Should CM Punk win the World Heavyweight Championship this year? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion