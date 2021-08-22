Where is AJ Lee now?

AJ Lee, one of the most celebrated WWE Superstars of all time, retired in 2015 owing to serious injuries. Since then, she has been actively involved in a variety of projects outside WWE, ranging from mental health advocacy to animal welfare.

IG Live Monday 6PST with girls’ education and mentoring nonprofit @mosteorg & @Aimee_Garcia… if I can figure out how to work my IG… https://t.co/Jn45rhbG2u https://t.co/qEzCfkxyTB — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) August 20, 2021

AJ Lee is the author of 'Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules', as well as 'GLOW vs. The Babyface' a comic book series with Aimee Garcia, who plays Ella Lopez on the television series 'Lucifer'.

A huge comic book fan, she even wrote a Wonder Woman comic!

Could AJ Lee come back to WWE or AEW?

Sportskeeda caught up with WWE Superstar Big E for an exclusive interview, where he expressed that there is definitely a place for AJ Lee in WWE!

"I think, if she wants it, of course, there very easily is a massive place for her," said Big E. "And it's weird, I feel like she's in this legend territory where she comes back and she gets a massive pop. She can have a Brock Lesnar type schedule if she wanted to and work a few times a year. So, if it's something she wants, of course there's a place for her."

A more plausible scenario, if she's healthy and wants to make a return, is for AJ Lee to show up in AEW. Her husband, CM Punk, returned to pro wrestling after seven years and fans have called on Lee to return as well.

If you're healthy enough and up for it, god you'd be a welcome sight. Both as a worker and an advocate for mental health. — thatlamphausenguy (@Lovethatveryni1) August 21, 2021

Wherever she chooses to go, AJ Lee is likely to excel and inspire a whole new generation of female performers to follow in her footsteps.

Do you think she should come back to WWE or make a new start in AEW?

Edited by Arvind Sriram