Where did Dexter Lumis wrestle before joining WWE?

Dexter Lumis gained the attention of WWE officials for his work in promotions such as Impact Wrestling and National Wrestling Alliance. Triple H brought the former Samuel Shaw to the black-and-gold version of NXT and gave him a unique gimmick.

For those unfamiliar with Dexter Lumis’ previous work, the 38-year-old competed on the independents from 2015 to 2019. He wrestled in Vintage Wrestling, Full Throttle Pro Wrestling, and the NWA. As Samuel Shaw, he squared off against Colt Cabana, Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky in a fatal four-way elimination match.

Shaw won the match and got the opportunity to take on Willie Mack for the vacant NWA National Championship at the promotion’s 70th anniversary show on October 21, 2018. He, however, lost the finals to The Chocolate Juggalo.

Dexter Lumis returned to the NWA in the wake of his release from WWE on April 29, 2022. He made his NWA comeback at the promotion’s Alwayz Ready pay-per-view event on June 11, 2022. Lumis partook in a fatal four-way match, also involving Nick Aldis, Thom Latimer and Trevor Murdoch, to determine the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

Unfortunately, Lumis failed to win that match as well. He spent the next two months working the independents such as USA Pro Wrestling and MCW Pro Wrestling. He finally made his return to WWE on the August 8, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Dexter Lumis grants The Miz a rematch for his money

Dexter Lumis earned his WWE contract by defeating The Miz on the November 28, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW. The silent superstar got the money the A-lister had promised him as well. Lumis signed the contract after the match and distributed the money among the WWE Universe.

Lumis appeared alongside Johnny Gargano for a backstage segment on WWE RAW this week. The two bought WWE merch and gave it to the fans backstage before stepping into the ring. The Miz arrived and demanded that he get his money back.

Gargano proposed a Double or Nothing Ladder Match between Miz and Lumis next week on the red brand. If the A-lister wins he’ll get his money back. We’ll have to wait to see how the action goes down on WWE RAW next Monday.

